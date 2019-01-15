Future Cadillac V-Series sedan to have blown V-8, sound like a monster





2020 Cadillac CT5 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Although Cadillac will cull all of its current sedans after 2019, General Motors' luxury division remains committed to passenger cars. And there's a new V-8-powered V-Series sedan on the horizon.

The news first came to light during GM's investor conference on Friday, where executives showed attendees video of a sport sedan that distinctively featured the sound of a V-8 with some form of forced induction. It's unclear if the engine employs turbocharging or supercharging, however.

Motor Authority confirmed with a Cadillac spokesperson the vehicle shown to investors was a sport sedan, and that its deveolpment underscored the division will not abandon traditional cars. That gives us two likely options for what Cadillac has cooking.

2020 Cadillac CT4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We know the brand will replace the ATS, CTS, XTS, and now also the CT6, with two new sedans: a small CT4 and a mid-size CT5. Of these, a CT5-V seems most likely to receive a blown V-8 to carry on the spirit of the soon-to-be-discontinued CTS-V and only-for-2019 CT6-V.

Cadillac doesn't have a track record for plopping a V-8 in a smaller sport sedan, since the current ATS-V features a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V-6. The raucous 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 Cadillac offers has so far been reserved for the CTS-V. What powertrain a potential CT5-V has under the hood remains a mystery, but it could be the brand-exclusive 4.2-liter twin-turbo V-8 known as the Blackwing that debuts in the 2019 CT6 range.

It's unlikely we'll see the mystery sport sedan debut this year, but we do expect Cadillac to pull the wraps off the regular CT5 at some point in 2019, or early 2020. We peg the sedan as a 2020 model, and Cadillac has confirmed it plans to launch at least one new vehicle every six months through 2021. The first this year is the 2020 Cadillac XT6, which bowed on Monday in Detroit at the 2019 North American International Auto Show. Cadillac also has a redesigned Escalade and an electric crossover SUV on the way, too.