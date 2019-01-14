2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line hatchback is here because brandalism isn't exclusive to Germany

Jan 14, 2019

2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line

The assimilation of the N performance sub-brand into the Hyundai borg didn't take long.

On Monday, the automaker introduced the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The Elantra GT N Line is a rebadged Elantra GT Sport from last year that marks the first N Line entry into the U.S.

Although it shares the "N" badges with the Veloster N and i30 N (the latter not available in the U.S.), the Elantra GT N Line is mostly an appearance package without significant hardware upgrades such as a new engine. It is on sale now and costs $24,185, including destination for a 6-speed manual version. Opting for the 7-speed automatic costs $1,100 more.

2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line

2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line

The Elantra GT N Line offers 18-inch wheels, summer tires (for manual-equipped cars), a handful of N badges inside and out, sport seats, and unique front and rear bumpers. The incremental hardware upgrades include stiffer engine and transmission mounts, recalibrated shocks and steering, and blacked-out mirrors that increase horsepower by 10 percent or something. (Eds note: The fact-checkers took the day off.)

The N Line product strategy is mostly similar to Audi's S Line, which begins with appearance packages on most cars (A5 S Line), rising through to fully fledged S models (S5) with more power, and capping at Audi Sport (RS 5) halo versions with more power and performance. A customer motorsports program sits on top and provides track-ready credibility downstream.

For now, Hyundai has detailed the N Line (Elantra GT N Line), the N range (Veloster N), but the big unknown is the halo car: Hyundai even diagrams the chart, similar to Audi, but has left the "Halo Car: Brand Shaper" entry blank for now.

2019 Hyundai Veloster N TCR race car

2019 Hyundai Veloster N TCR race car

The very top, the customer motorsports program, came into view Monday however. Hyundai announced it would race a prepped Veloster N TCR in the 2019 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.

Hyundai team drivers Michael Lewis and Mark Wilkins will pilot one Veloster N and newcomers Mason Filippi and Harry Gottsacker will race Hyundai's other entry.

The 10-round IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge kicks off Jan. 25 at Daytona and concludes Oct. 11 at Road Atlanta.

Hyundai is making available the Veloster N TCR race car to customer racing programs for roughly $155,000 starting in March. The Veloster N TCR race car will primarily be sold in markets where the i30 N isn't available. Hyundai also sells the i30 N TCR race car to customer race teams.

For more from the 2019 Detroit auto show, head over to our dedicated hub.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line
HI-RES GALLERY: 2019 Hyundai Veloster N TCR race car
