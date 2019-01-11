Next Mercedes-Benz SL to take inspiration from 1950s 300SL Gullwing





2019 Mercedes-Benz SL Class

Mercedes-Benz has a next-generation SL-Class in the works, but the brand has been quiet on details surrounding the convertible sports car until now.

According to a Wednesday report from the Australian website Car Advice, the seventh-generation SL will take a lot of inspiration from the iconic 300SL Gullwing. Gorden Wagener, chief Mercedes-Benz designer, said the next car will come closer to the "nicest SL," which is the 300SL, in his opinion. Outgoing Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche said the next SL needs to pack the "wow" factor. Wagener's design direction would provide that.

A Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing coupe at Amelia Island

However, don't expect gullwing doors to make a comeback with the model. Wagner ruled out the design trait and added the next SL won't be retro, but it will house the spirit of the original model. How he plans to capture that is yet to be seen, but it could be in the overall shape. He finally added the future of the model is very bright.

Previous reports peg Mercedes-AMG as the development force behind the next SL, which will ride on a new platform called MSA (Modular Sports car Architecture). One source said the proportions will be vastly different from the current model.

We also heard a future AMG SL73 could return (it was last offered as a V-12 model around the turn of the century) and involve into an 805-horsepower hybrid sports car. Last January, a report claimed the SL could also evolve into a more luxurious 2+2 model to potentially replace the S-Class coupe. That report said it would pack AMG's 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 paired with an electric motor.

It's likely the new SL won't debut until next decade since the current car was updated in 2017.