A redesigned Ford Ranger is coming for 2022, and it will spawn a high-performance Ranger Raptor variant that we'll see in the United States.

That's according to Car Expert, whose sources claim the performance pickup truck is being developed with three different powertrain options, two of them turbocharged V-6 engines.

The current Ranger Raptor was never offered in the U.S., namely because it was developed exclusively with a diesel powertrain, in this case a 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-4 good for 210 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.

For the next Ranger Raptor, this same engine will reportedly carry over and be joined by another diesel, a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6, and a gasoline mill, a 2.7-liter turbocharged V-6. The diesel is the same 3.0-liter offered in the F-150, where it delivers 250 hp and 440 lb-ft, so it might be offered in any U.S.-spec Ranger Raptor.

2019 Ford Ranger Raptor

However, the powertrain that is a sure bet for the U.S. market is the 2.7-liter V-6. According to Car Expert's sources, the engine will deliver 325 hp and 400 lb-ft. This should ensure the Ranger Raptor has plenty of punch while not stepping on the toes of its F-150 Raptor big brother. There's also the chance this engine ends up in the Bronco, whose T6 platform is the same underpinning the current Ranger and destined for the next.

Beyond the new powertrains, the new Ranger Raptor will reportedly come with a 10-speed automatic, standard all-wheel drive with the V-6 engines (and available on the 4-cylinder), and the latest Fox Racing shocks.

When will we see the new Ranger Raptor? It will reportedly arrive in 2021 alongside the rest of the redesigned Ranger family.

Stay tuned.