Lexus LC Convertible, Cadillac EV plans, Toyota Supra leak: Today's Car News

Lexus has provided the strongest hint yet that a convertible version of its stunning LC coupe is in the pipeline with the reveal of the LC Convertible concept. The car is a spiritual successor to the SC, which bowed out of production in 2010, and if built would give Lexus a suitable answer to the new BMW 8-Series Convertible as well as Mercedes-Benz's S-Class Cabriolet.
General Motors is developing a modular platform for its future fleet of electric cars and the first recipient will be a Cadillac. GM is aiming to transform Cadillac into its lead EV brand to counter not only Tesla but also a throng of electric cars being developed by Germany's luxury brands.
We're still a few days out from the debut of the reborn Toyota Supra but the cat is well and truly out of the bag thanks to a new video post from Toyota Mexico that reveals the car from all angles. Toyota itself has hinted at the design with the reveal of a Supra race car concept that previews the entry for Japan's Super GT series.
Lexus SC redux: LC Convertible concept hints at new open-top flagship
Cadillac will reportedly become lead EV brand at GM, challenge Tesla
2020 Toyota Supra completely revealed in video leak
Fiat Chrysler to pay $800M to settle diesel emissions suits, fix vehicles
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupe spy shots
Musk axes affordable Tesla Model S, X 75D
Toyota GR Supra Racing concept previews 2020 Super GT entry
2019 Lincoln Nautilus review
Ford, VW tipped to announce deeper ties at 2019 Detroit auto show
Trump nominates coal-lobbyist Wheeler to head EPA
