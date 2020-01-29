Mercedes-Benz has just introduced a redesigned GLE63 for 2021, and once again the high-performanace crossover SUV will spawn a rakish GLE63 Coupe model.

Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the new GLE63 Coupe which judging by the lack of camouflage gear it's wearing will be coming up for a reveal very soon. The best bet is the Geneva International Motor Show in early March. We should see it at dealers in late summer as a 2021 model.

Powering the GLE63 Coupe will be AMG’s familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, with the engine mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and rear-biased all-wheel-drive system—a similar setup to the outgoing GLE63 Coupe. This time around though there will also be a mild-hybrid system, essentially a beefed-up starter motor that can aid the engine when moving off the line and recover energy under braking.

We know the GLE63 S Coupe will have 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque on tap as the same mechanical setup features in the GLE63 S. It should be good for 0-60 mph acceleration in about 3.7 seconds and a top speed somewhere in excess of 170 mph. AMG is yet to reveal output for the regular GLE63 grade, though that's likely coming at the GLE63 Coupe's reveal.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 AMG

Other performance upgrades will include a powerful brake package and track-tuned air suspension. The latter can control its dampers and roll stabilizers in milliseconds to adapt to road conditions.

Note, AMG also offers a tamer GLE53 Coupe. This model comes with a mild-hybrid system built around Mercedes’ new inline-6 engine. The system, which also boasts an electric compressor, delivers a V-8-like 429 hp but with 20-percent better efficiency than a V-8.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe

Production of the complete GLE range takes place at Mercedes' plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

There will be plenty of competition when the GLE63 Coupe arrives. Audi and BMW have just introduced new RS Q8 and X6 M models, and Porsche has even jumped on the coupe-like SUV bandwagon with a Cayenne Coupe.