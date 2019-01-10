Like a boss: Toyota president rolls up to motorsport meet in one-off Century GRMN

The Toyota Century is a full-size luxury sedan that's spawned just three generations since the nameplate was launched 50 years ago. It's big, bold and deliciously retro, and it's the choice of ride of Toyota President Akio Toyoda.

But a normal version didn't suffice for Toyota's sports car-loving boss as he has a one-off version that sports a body kit and GRMN badging. GRMN is the range-topping trim for Toyota's GR performance sub-brand and typically signifies serious performance upgrades.

We now have video of the car in motion. First discovered by Motor1, the video was taken at Gazoo Racing's celebration of the end of the 2018 motorsport season held on November 25 at Japan's Fuji Speedway, with Toyoda showing up to greet fans and thank drivers for their efforts in the past year.

Toyota Century GRMN belongs to Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda

In addition to the old-school quality of its design, the Century has an imposing presence that makes it a proper boss car. That's not surprising given its 210-inch length, which makes it 3.5 inches longer than a Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Power in the Century comes from a hybrid powertrain lifted out of the previous-generation Lexus LS 600h. It combines a 5.0-liter V-8 with an electric motor for a total 425 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque. It isn't clear if the GRMN version boasts any extra power.

For now the GRMN version remains a one-off, with Toyoda thought to have requested the car to evaluate its market potential. Sadly, even if Toyota put the Century GRMN into production, we wouldn't see it here as Toyota doesn't sell the Century in the United States. It would likely be a tough sell considering the price in Japan is close to $180,000, which makes it even more expensive than the Lexus LS. No surprise then that Toyota only targets sales of 50 units per month.

