2020 Porsche 911 Cabrio, 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA, 2020 BMW 7-Series: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh



2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Class

It was only last November that the covers came off Porsche's redesigned 992-generation 911, but already the German firm has unveiled the open-top version of the car, which it likes to call a Cabriolet. Like the coupe, the convertible is being introduced for the 2020 model year and initially will come in Carrera S and Carrera 4S guise only.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a redesigned CLA. The new car is both longer and wider than the model it replaces, and it also has a much more high-tech cabin thanks to a dual-screen interface, touchpad surface, and Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system with natural speech voice activation.

New, much more revealing photos of BMW's updated 7-Series have surfaced. The update represents a mid-cycle refresh for the sixth-generation 7-Series, which was launched for 2016, and the changes see the BMW flagship sedan take on a much more distinctive look.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet revealed with new looks, faster top operation, more power

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA brings its svelte looks to CES

2020 BMW 7-Series leaked: Distinctive styling on the menu for flagship sedan

Government shutdown prompts NHTSA to pause car defect investigations

2022 Ford Ecosport replacement spy shots

One-step Plug&Charge coming to (Electrify) America

Hyundai turns the windshield into an augmented reality nav system

2019 Lincoln Continental review

BMW designs a camper concept with waterproof fabric that's breathable

Volkswagen buys wireless car service from Volvo