2019 Nissan Leaf Plus comes with more power, range

Nissan on Tuesday finally unveiled a long-range option for its Leaf electric car.

The 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus made its debut at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and will be in showrooms in the spring. Nissan didn't say how much the Leaf Plus would cost when it goes on sale.

The Plus in the name means this Leaf comes with a 62-kwh battery, which Nissan estimates will be good for an EPA-rated range of 226 miles. That compares to the standard Leaf, redesigned for 2018, whose 40-kwh battery is good for 151 miles of range.

2019 Nissan Leaf

A bigger battery also meant Nissan increased the performance from the Leaf's front-mounted electric motor. In the Plus model, the motor generates 215 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque, versus the standard model's 147 hp and 236 lb-ft. Nissan says owners of the Plus can expect better mid-range performance compared to the standard Leaf.

Also new is a slightly faster charging system for the Leaf Plus. It means Plus owners can expect similar charging times when hooked up to a 100-kw charger as current Leaf owners do with a 50-kw charger, despite the 55-percent larger battery capacity. Nissan estimates an 80-percent charge will take 40 minutes.

Interested buyers may pay a small premium over the standard Leaf's $30,875 base price. Chevrolet's Bolt EV, which has a 238-mile range, starts at $37,495. Hyundai and Kia have also just launched their respective Kona Electric and Niro EV models for 2019, both of which offer more than 200 miles of range. A redesigned Kia Soul EV is also on the way for 2020 and should have more than 200 miles of range as well.

