2020 BMW 7-Series, Subaru WRX STI S209, new Ferrari F1 boss: Car News Headlines

2020 BMW 7-Series facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

BMW is preparing a major update for its 7-Series and the first photo of an unmasked version has hit the web. The update represents a mid-cycle refresh for the current 7-Series, which was launched in its current guise for 2016, and sees the BMW flagship sedan take on a much more distinctive look.

Subaru has released a new teaser photo for its WRX STI S209 ahead of the car's debut at next week's 2019 North American International Auto Show. No details have been revealed but with any luck we'll see the car arrive with the more potent 2.0-liter turbocharged flat-4 of the Japanese-spec WRX STI.

Ferrari has named a new team principal for its Formula 1 team. He will work with drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc in order to challenge the dominance of Mercedes-AMG in motorsport's top echelon.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

