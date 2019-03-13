The Audi RS Q3 Sportback stepped out in front of the spy cameras for the first time this week. The vehicle is the high-performance version of the Q3 Sportback due out later this year. It was previously thought that the Q3 Sportback would be called a Q4 but this name has been reserved for a battery-electric model.

It's hard to believe but Porsche's 917 racer turned 50 this year, and incredibly its performance in its heyday would still be considered impressive today. To mark the anniversary, Porsche has restored the very first 917 to be built. This was the green and white example shown at the 1969 Geneva International Motor Show debut.

Chevrolet's Corvette is about to go the mid-engine route. The new generation, known as the C8 to all the fans, was expected to debut at the start of the year but the reveal will now likely take place in the summer. It isn't clear why the car's been delayed but there are a few theories.

2021 Audi RS Q3 Sportback spy shots

Porsche restores the first 917 to its original glory

Why the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette is reportedly delayed

1.1M Honda and Acura vehicles added to growing Takata airbag recall

Ferrari's F1 car to don 90th anniversary livery for 2019 Australian Grand Prix

Next Fiat 500 to arrive in 2020 only as electric car, executive confirms

2021 Audi RS 4 Avant spy shots

Car dealers saddled with least demand, most inventory since Great Recession

Infiniti says goodbye to the QX30, Western Europe

2020 Trump budget would pull plug on EV tax credit