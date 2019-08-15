The Audi RS Q3 Sportback stepped out in front of the spy cameras for the first time this week. The vehicle is the high-performance version of the Q3 Sportback due out later this year. It was previously thought that the Q3 Sportback would be called a Q4 but this name has been reserved for a battery-electric model.

The Dodge Charger Daytona is back, sort of. Dodge is commemorating its NASCAR history with a special edition based on the recently revealed 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. It's called the Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition.

Koenigsegg has hired the man who penned the Bugatti Chiron as its new design chief. While it isn't clear what his first project at Koenigsegg will be, the company has hinted in the recent past at a more attainable supercar.

