Infiniti QX Inspiration, Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, Polestar 2: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh



2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport race car

Infiniti is working on an electric SUV and at this month's 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit we'll get a preview in the form of a concept. The concept, called the QX Inspiration, is also the first vehicle to ride on a new modular platform that will eventually underpin the full Infiniti lineup bar the QX80 SUV.

Porsche has revealed a new 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport race car. Due to start deliveries next month, the race car provides plenty of clues for the upcoming 718 Cayman GT4 road car, namely the choice of powertrain.

Polestar is working on an electric sedan to go up against the Tesla Model 3. To be called the Polestar 2, the sedan is confirmed to be coming with 300 miles of range and 400 horsepower. It will also be priced just like the Tesla it's targeting.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Infiniti QX Inspiration SUV concept heralds brand's electric future

New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 revealed in race car guise

2021 Audi Q4 spy shots

2019 Volvo V60 vs. 2019 BMW 3-Series: Compare Cars

Polestar 2: 300-mile, 400-hp electric sedan coming soon

Hyundai sets lease terms for Nexo fuel-cell vehicle, makes first delivery

Lamborghini teases its updated Huracan supercar

2019 Volvo V60 vs. 2019 Volvo XC60: Compare Cars

Mercedes' S680 and GLS680 trademarks likely point to new Maybach models

Tesla Model 3 Mid Range misses $35,000 target by $9,000 even after price cut