Porsche has a new generation of its 911 Turbo S out. The car packs 640 horsepower, or enough to run the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds, and it has one of the sexiest rears of any car in production right now.

The Polestar 2 compact electric sedan has just gone on sale and Polestar is offering buyers a performance pack to help improve the handling. It includes cool items like Brembo brakes and Ohlins dampers, but no extra power.

J.D. Power is out with its latest Initial Quality Study which looks at problems experienced by vehicle owners in their first three months of ownership. Tesla was included in the study for the first time and the results weren't good.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S jolts us with megawatt performance

Polestar 2 Performance Pack adds top-shelf chassis upgrades, costs $5,000

Tesla scores lowest in 2020 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study

Ford Ranger, Jeep Cherokee, Tesla Model S have most American content, according to study

2021 Volkswagen Arteon R arrives with 316-horsepower turbo-4

Analysis: Range is a red herring and we don't need a 500-mile EV

Watch the 2021 Ford F-150 reveal live, here

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA review

Eagle builds a Jaguar Lightweight E-Type for the road

Electric truck hopeful Rivian moving more of its workforce to California