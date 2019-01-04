All 4 Bumblebee Camaros from the Transformers films head to auction





Bumblebee Chevrolet Camaros from Transformers film series

In the mid-2000s, Chevrolet was preparing to bring the Camaro nameplate back from the dead with a fifth generation of the pony car. Ahead of the production reveal, the Camaro earned a starring role in the first of Michael Bay's Transformers movies as the vehicle mode of the Autobot Bumblebee.

The role ignited a firestorm of popularity surrounding the new model, which even led to Chevrolet introducing its own Bumblebee edition cars.

For the ultimate Transformers fan, we have some exciting news. Barrett-Jackson is consigned to auction off the real deals this month. At the firm's collector car auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, later this month, all four Bumblebee Camaros from every Transformers film will cross the block, including the original movie car from 2007.

Original Bumblebee Chevrolet Camaro from 'Transformers'

The fifth-generation Chevrolet Camaro starred as Bumblebee in five films, which saw four iterations of the Camaro-based Autobot. The original "Transformers" film featured a car based on a Camaro concept, which largely previewed the production car to come in 2009. Bumblebee received a slight update for "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" before the second Bumblebee, based on a 2010 Camaro, made its debut in "Transformers: Dark of the Moon."

Bumblebee Chevrolet Camaro from 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon'

A 2013 Camaro provided the basis for Bumblebee's first major redesign in "Transformers: Age of Extinction," which introduced slimmer headlights and a reworked front and rear fascia. Again, these updates previewed a refreshed fifth-generation Camaro to come, especially at the rear.

Bumblebee Chevrolet Camaro from 'Transformers: Age of Extinction'

The final Bumblebee part of the collection headed to auction is the 2016 model from "Transformers: The Last Knight." This Bumblebee is by far the wildest of them all with lots of added aerodynamic pieces on the exterior. And, as others did, the car previewed the refreshed sixth-generation Camaro that debuted last year.

Bumblebee Chevrolet Camaro from 'Transformers: The Last Knight'

All four cars will be sold together as a collection, with all proceeds going to Operation Homefront. The non-profit supports military families in numerous ways with financial assistance and mortgage-free housing.

We should note, all four cars are sold with scrap titles and they are not street-legal, unfortunately. Look for the cars to cross the block in Scottsdale, Arizona, on January 19.