Lamborghini teases updated Huracan Evo supercar

Follow Viknesh



It's hard to believe it's been more than four years since Lamborghini first graced us with the Huracan, especially since the design remains as intoxicating as ever and, in Performante trim, you'll be hard pressed to find a faster car around a racetrack.

Nevertheless, Lamborghini is readying a subtle update to keep the Huracan looking and feeling fresh as the car reaches the midway point in its life cycle.

A prototype for the updated Huracan, to be called the Huracan Evo, was spotted last year in open-top Spyder guise, and now Lamborghini has started the teaser campaign for the car which is expected to debut in March at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

A handful of teaser shots have been posted Lamborghini's Unica customer smartphone app. The biggest changes, visually at least, are new front and rear fascias. The rear in particular features a new design for the main vent which now stretches the width of the car, and the exhaust tips have been moved higher to match the positioning of the exhaust tips on the Performante model.

2020 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The interior will be tweaked, too, with a new touchscreen display to be added to the center stack. This is likely the same 10.1-inch unit that debuted in 2016's Centenario. This means we can look forward to many more connectivity options in the updated Huracán as well as the option to view more telemetry data.

It isn't clear what Lamborghini has planned for the mechanicals but we expect the updated Huracan to benefit from a boost of power. The current model makes do with 601 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque in all-wheel-drive guise (the rear-wheel-drive model has 572 hp and 398 lb-ft), but there are rumors the updated car will be tuned to match the 640 hp and 442 lb-ft of the Performante.

The track-focused Performante is expected to be phased out with the arrival of the updated Huracan. A successor will likely be launched, however, prior to the arrival of the Huracan's replacement around 2022.

Stay tuned for an update.