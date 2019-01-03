2020 Buick Encore, Mercedes-Benz 300SL AMG, Lego Corvette ZR1: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh



1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL AMG with right-hand drive - Image via Best Heritage Auction

A prototype for a redesigned Buick Encore has been spotted. With the popularity of the current model, which racked up 88,000 sales in the United States in 2017 and expected to have sold even better last year, Buick's design team was never going to rock the boat, and that's just what our spy shots suggest.

It's hard to believe, but a few bright sparks back in the 1990s actually paid AMG to have original Mercedes-Benz SL300s stripped down and rebuilt with new powertrains, interiors and chassis. Thankfully, only 11 cars were ruined in this way, and now one of them is up for sale.

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is a brilliant car, though its price tag leaves it out of reach for many. As some solace, Lego has put together a kit that retails for $49.99. Naturally, some assembly is required.

