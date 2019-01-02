2020 Lexus RC F Track, 2019 BMW X7, Bertone electric supercar: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh



Dianchè Bertone BSS GT One

Lexus is about to unveil a more hardcore version of its RC F but a prototype has been spotted and reveals a lot about what we can expect. The car, to be known as the RC F Track Edition, is expected to benefit from less weight, more power, and track-tuned suspension.

BMW's new full-size SUV, the X7, finally reaches showrooms in March. Only two models will be available at the launch, with prices starting at $74,895. That may be steep but BMW is loading the X7 with a generous list of standard features.

Bertone is back...sort of. A new company is working on a pair of electric supercars, and it has permission to use the Bertone name. Concepts for the cars, known as the Dianchè Bertone BSS GT One and BSS GT Cube, were shown last November and deliveries are planned for early 2020.



