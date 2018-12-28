2019 Lamborghini Urus, 2021 Land Rover Defender, 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh



2019 Lamborghini Urus, Palm Springs media drive, December, 2018

Lamborghini's Urus SUV has an aggressive design that ensures it’s instantly recognizable as a Lambo, but does it also have the performance to back up those looks? We took one for a spin this week to find out, and naturally we drove it on the track.

2019 Porsche 718 Boxster T

Porsche showed off the new 718 Boxster and Cayman T. The T in the name stands for "Touring" and dates back to the 1968 Porsche 911 T. It also represents a more purist take on the driving experience and focuses on driving pleasure, as opposed to raw power and speed.

2021 Land Rover Defender 3-door spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Land Rover confirmed this week that its redesigned Defender will be sold in the United States. The reveal will take place in 2019 and prior to the covers coming off Land Rover will test some of the prototypes on local roads. Naturally, they will be tested off the road, too. Land Rover is keen to make the new Defender its most off-road capable SUV yet.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the cars we spied this week was Mercedes-Benz's next-generation S-Class. The styling will be evolutionary but it looks like the new S sedan will be lower and wider than its predecessor, which should give it an impressive stance. The debuted is expected to take place at the 2019 Frankfurt auto show.

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spied was the Mercedes-AMG CLA35. Mercedes-Benz will unveil a redesigned CLA at next month's 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, and the CLA35 should follow shortly after. A more hardcore CLA45 is also on the way.

Suzuki Jimny Sierra Pickup Style concept

Suzuki stopped selling cars here in 2012. That's a real shame as the Japanese brand has an impressive compact SUV in the form of the Jimny, which boasts body-on-frame construction and four-wheel drive. Eventually, it might also boast a pickup body style if a new concept shown this week is any indication.

McLaren Speedtail design theme

McLaren's Speedtail hypercar, limited to just 106 units, will offer so many personalization options that it's likely no two examples will be exactly the same. To help customers juice their creative muscles, McLaren released a small design collection this week to showcase the possibilities.

1965 Ford GT Competition Prototype Roadster

The 2019 edition of Mecum's Kissimmee, Florida, auction will be filled with thousands of collector cars, but two in particular will grab the attention of enthusiasts. The auction will sell off a 1965 Ford GT Competition Prototype Roadster, one of two that survives today, along with the open-top Aperta version of Ferrari's LaFerrari flagship.