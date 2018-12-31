$263K Ram 1500, 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500: Top Stories Of 2018





Aznom Atulux coach-built pickup truck

From a $263,000 Ram 1500 pickup truck and the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette to the upcoming 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Motor Authority published thousands of stories in 2018.

Some were funny, some were sad, and some were just bizarre, but 10 stories really rose above the rest with readers.

As we say so-long to 2018 and prepare for a new year full of luxury and performance vehicle news, here are MA's top 10 stories of 2018 ranked from least to most popular.

10. Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 For Sale In Florida: $975,000

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 For Sale In Florida

Apparently, you guys can't get enough of the G63 AMG 6x6 because this story is from 2015. Yet, it was the tenth most popular story this year. It's long been sold, so maybe it's time to give up the dream.

9. Ford bringing a whole fleet of Ranger and F-150 trucks to SEMA

Ford Ranger SEMA Baja-Forged

Ford announced it would bring seven modified Ranger pickups to this past SEMA show in October, and readers clearly responded. Now we'll wait and see if Ford introduces any custom parts from the concepts once the Ranger hits dealers in a few weeks.

8. 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor teased in new video

Ford Ranger Raptor prototype

Ford fans struck again and made the 2019 Ranger Raptor teaser video our eighth most popular story of 2018. But, we quickly bummed out towards the end of the year after Ford said it had no plans to bring the truck to the U.S. Boo.

7. 2019 Chevrolet Camaro preview

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

Chevrolet introduced a refreshed version of its pony car this past April ... and it didn't get the warmest welcome. The controversial exterior design likely helped push the story into our top 10 most-read stories this year.

6. Report: mid-engine C8 Corvette to get flat-crank 600- and 800-hp V-8s, 1,000-hp AWD hybrid version, but no manual

2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A May report dropped some of the biggest rumored details surrounding the mid-engine Corvette. The information named a couple of flat-crank V-8 engines as part of the sports car's future powertrain lineup, and a range-topping hybrid Corvette with all-wheel drive and 1,000 horsepower.

5. Police can now buy an armored AWD Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

Armormax armored Dodge Charger Hellcat police vehicle

An armored Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat with all-wheel drive. Need we say more? It's awesome, and you all thought so, too.

4. Ford drops new photo of 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500

Teaser for 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 due in 2019

We're only a few weeks away from the 2020 Shelby GT500 review in Detroit, but back in May, readers responded in droves to a new photo of the latest super Mustang.

3. Chevy may have just shown dealers the mid-engine C8 Corvette

2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

This year was full of mid-engine Corvette news, and this past April, dealerships said Chevy showed the car off at a dealer meeting in Las Vegas. It was one of the few confirmations outside of spy photos that we'd soon see a revolutionary Corvette model.

2. 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots and video

2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Surprise! More mid-engine Corvette news. Spy shots captured this past September became our second-most read story of 2018—and for good reason. The spy photos showed the car without black cladding and skimpier camouflage that allowed us to see more of the car's production bodywork.

1. $263,000 coach-built Ram 1500 is the Maybach of pickup trucks

Aznom Atulux coach-built pickup truck

Apparently, you guys really like strange-looking and luxurious pickup trucks. This coach-built Ram 1500 from Aznom Automotive was our most popular story of 2018. The firm created the Maybach of pickups by doubling the crew cab's size and stuffing the truck with every comfort imaginable. We just wish it didn't look so goofy from the side profile.

We'll see you in 2019 as we continue to bring you the best in the luxury and performance sector.