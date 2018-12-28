2020 Toyota Supra, 2020 Cadillac Escalade, Porsche Taycan: The Week In Reverse





2020 Toyota Supra leak - Image via Supra MKV forum

The 2020 Toyota Supra leaked again; the 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV stepped out in front of the camera in new spy photos; new details surfaced on Porsche's upcoming Taycan electric sedan. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

In yet another major leak of the 2020 Toyota Supra, we were treated to complete front and rear three-quarter views of the car. The leak followed previous spoilers that showed off the Supra's front end and rear end. The production car will debut in a few weeks at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The 2020 Cadillac Escalade was spotted testing again, and spy photographers got even closer to the mammoth SUV. This time they spotted the long-wheelbase Escalade ESV, which has the Navigator L in its sights.

We learned new details about the Porsche Taycan electric car, including naming and potential cost. The Taycan performance model could sport a "Turbo" badge despite the lack of a turbocharger, and the price may ring in around $130,000.

General Motors filed to trademark the "Envoy" name again, which ignited rumors GMC might be in for a new crossover SUV. The Envoy last appeared in 2009 as a twin to the Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Finally, Land Rover confirmed the new Defender will return to the United States when sales start in 2020. The Defender exited the U.S. market in 1997, and local tests will begin for the new model next year.