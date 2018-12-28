Subaru WRX STI S209, Suzuki Jimny pickup, Audi self-driving tech: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh



2018 Suzuki Jimny

Over the years, Subaru has treated fans in its home market with special versions of its WRX STI boasting extra power and less weight. The latest is the S209, which debuts next month at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit and is slated for local sale. We expect it to pack even more power than the 310-horsepower Type RA launched this year.

Suzuki stopped selling cars here in 2012. That's a real shame as the Japanese brand has an impressive compact SUV in the form of the Jimny, which boasts body-on-frame construction and four-wheel drive. Eventually, it might also boast a pickup body style if a new concept is any indication.

Audi has established a standalone company tasked with developing self-driving technology for the entire Volkswagen Group. The company goes by the name Autonomous Intelligent Driving, or AID for short, and hopes to have a Level 4 self-driving system ready by 2021.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

