Porsche Taycan performance model could be named Turbo, cost more than $130,000





Porsche Taycan production

The model names for Porsche's upcoming Taycan electric car will fit right in with existing Porsche nomenclature, according to a Wednesday tweet from automotive journalist Alex Roy.

Roy posted the tweet after receiving the information directly from a Porsche outreach representative. According to that rep, the car is due in about a year and it will come in three models: Taycan, Taycan 4s, and Taycan Turbo.

It appears the performance version of the Porsche Taycan EV will be branded “Turbo”. Because ICE nomenclature is how one converts customers to EV. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/R181DyaAYu — Alex Roy (@AlexRoy144) December 26, 2018

If those were names for a gas-powered car, we'd expect the Taycan to be the base model, the 4S (not s) to be an all-wheel-drive model with more power, and the Turbo to also boast AWD and a healthy dose of additional power. Of course, the electric Taycan can't use actual turbos, but it can offer plenty more power.

Previous information from Porsche stated that at least one version of the Taycan will make more than 600 horsepower and have a range in excess of 300 miles. Expect that to be the Taycan Turbo. Porsche said the 600-hp version would accelerate from 0-62 mph in 3.5 seconds and 0-124 mph in 12 seconds.

When Porsche released its initial specs, we also expected 400- and 500-horsepower versions of the Taycan. All models were expected to come with AWD initially, with rear-drive as a possibility later. Perhaps that has changed and rear drive will be available from the start in the 400-hp version while the 4S will get AWD and 500 hp. A two-speed transmission will likely be fitted to all models; most electric cars have single-speed transmissions.

Expect all models to come with Porsche's 800-volt electrical system, which will enable owners to charge the battery to 80 percent in 15 minutes. Porsche is starting to build out its network of 350-kilowatt, 800-volt charging stations at dealerships and select highway locations in the U.S.

The tweet also gave basic pricing for the Taycan and confirmed an earlier report that it would be priced like the Panamera. The tweet shows the base car in the low $90,000 range, the 4S in the high $90,000 range, and the Turbo at "over $130,000." Those are likely base prices, and options will drive up final prices considerably. Porsche likes to offer plenty of options.

Motor Authority reached out to Porsche for comment on the tweet. Porsche spokesman Frank Wiesmann said that no official pricing or information has been announced regarding Taycan, and that the automaker will not speculate on future product.