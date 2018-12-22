2019 Lincoln Continental, 2019 Lamborghini Urus, 2020 GMC Sierra HD: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh



2019 Lincoln Continental Coach Door Edition

Lincoln this week finally put to rest all of the rumors by rolling out a Continental with rear-opening doors, or “coach” doors as the brand refers to them. They feature on a special-edition Continental sporting a stretched wheelbase and limited production run of just 80 cars. Lincoln has told us, however, that its coach doors could feature on a volume model, assuming the wheelbase is long enough.

2019 Ford Ranger

We finally tested Ford's new Ranger. While the bar in the mid-size pickup truck segment isn't very high, the Ranger is the best choice for the way most drivers use their trucks. Its turbocharged powertrain and active safety technology cement its credentials.

2019 Lamborghini Urus, Palm Springs media drive, December, 2018

Another vehicle we tested was the Lamborghini Urus. The mid-size crossover SUV has an aggressive design that ensures it’s instantly recognizable as a Lambo, but does it also have the performance to back up those looks? Naturally, we took it to the track to find out.

2018 Tesla Model 3

Yet another vehicle we sampled was the Tesla Model 3. The small electric sedan is one of the most talked about cars on the Internet, and now we finally know what it's like to drive. The good news is that this is a car that will appeal to both enthusiasts as well as those simply looking for an efficient mode of transport.

2019 Porsche 718 Boxster T

Porsche this week unveiled the 718 Boxster and Cayman T. The T in the name stands for "Touring" and dates back to the 1968 Porsche 911 T. It also represents a more purist take on the driving experience and focuses on driving pleasure, as opposed to raw power and speed.

1967 BMW 1600 GT Convertible prototype

BMW surprised us with the reveal of a fully restored 1967 1600 GT Convertible. The car is the only one of its kind, as just two were originally built before the project was canceled and one of them was destroyed during an early test drive.

Bloodhound SSC

There was some good news for fans of the Bloodhound supersonic car project. A new owner has stepped in to fund the project and with any luck we'll see a top speed attempt sometime in the new year. Bloodhound not only wants to break the 763-mph land speed record for a steerable car but also pass the 1,000-mph mark.

2020 GMC Sierra 2500/3500HD spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

General Motors is in the process of redesigning its full-size trucks and SUVs. The latest member to be spotted is the redesigned GMC Sierra Heavy Duty, which we expect to be revealed early in 2019. It will go on sale later that year alongside a redesigned Chevrolet Silverado HD. Also reaching GMC showrooms next year will be a power-boosting Off-Road Performance Package for the light-duty Sierra AT4.