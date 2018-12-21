Volkswagen teases reborn beach buggy with Christmas card





Volkswagen beach buggy teaser on corporate Christmas card

Volkswagen may have teased its idea for a reborn beach buggy with an image on its corporate Christmas card.

Autocar reported on the image Thursday, which shows Santa Clause behind the wheel of an open-top, lifted buggy. We can even see knobby tires in the sketch on the front passenger tire. Even more evidence this mysterious vehicle is meant for the beach? A sand flag sits on the rear of the car. The placement of such flag is to ensure a vehicle is still identifiable in a dust cloud. Santa has to get to coastal areas somehow, we suppose.

The original beach buggy was a kit car released in 1964 by Bruce Meyers for desert racing.

The publication also reported earlier this month about plans brewing inside VW to reintroduce a beach buggy. The car is one of three retro-inspired electric-car models reportedly under development. The other two are the confirmed ID Buzz microbus and what Autocar described as a "secret" hatchback that recalls the Beetle. Volkswagen announced it will squash the Beetle in the near future, but the hatchback model is said to recall the original car.

A reborn beach buggy would also recall the original model with its electric powertrain mounted at the rear and retro design. The ID Buzz microbus concept first shown in 2017 during Monterey Car Week also featured a retro look.

Volkswagen could reveal a beach buggy concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show next March before a fifth member of the ID electric car family breaks cover. The German brand will reportedly introduce an upmarket electric SUV at the Shanghai Motor Show in April as well.