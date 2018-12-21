2018 Tesla Model 3, 2020 GMC Sierra Heavy Duty, 2019 Lamborghini Urus: The Week In Reverse

Dec 21, 2018

2018 Tesla Model 3 Long-Range RWD

2018 Tesla Model 3 Long-Range RWD

We drove the Tesla Model 3; the 2020 GMC Sierra Heavy Duty was spotted in new spy shots; we took the 2019 Lamborghini Urus SUV for a spin. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

In our first-drive review of the Tesla Model 3, we found a lot to love and said the electric car represents the future today.

The 2020 GMC Sierra Heavy Duty was snapped in a new round of spy photos. A debut will likely happen soon since the Sierra HD's twin, the Silverado HD, has already been revealed.

We drove the 2019 Lamborghini Urus on the street, the track, and off-road in Palm Springs, California, and felt the brand's performance SUV is an all-around superstar.

Toyota teased the 2020 Supra once again, and this time let us hear the sound of the sports car's 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 engine. We're less than a month away from the car's highly anticipated debut in Detroit next month.

Finally, we previewed what's new with the 2019 Dodge Challenger. The new-for-2019 SRT Hellcat Redeye model highlights the changes as the halo Challenger Demon bowed out of production after just 3,300 units were built for 2018.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 Jaguar XE spy shots 2020 Jaguar XE spy shots
Lamborghini's reportedly building a $3M hypercar with hybrid V-12 power, may glow in the dark Lamborghini's reportedly building a $3M hypercar with hybrid V-12 power, may glow in the dark
2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35 spy shots and video 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35 spy shots and video
2020 Ford Explorer to be revealed Jan. 9 at Ford Field 2020 Ford Explorer to be revealed Jan. 9 at Ford Field
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.