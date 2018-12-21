Next Lamborghini hypercar to glow in the dark, pack hybrid V-12





Lamborghini will likely unveil another limited-production model next year, and the car will reportedly glow in the dark and pack a hybrid V-12 system powered by supercapacitors. No, we're not kidding.

Road & Track reported Thursday on new details surrounding the hypercar, codenamed LB48H. The hybrid V-12 powertrain will likely preview the Lamborghini Aventador successor's powertrain. The firm's CEO Stefano Domenicali has confirmed hybrid power make its debut for both the Aventador and Huracán successors.

The car would be a limited-edition model with a cost around $3 million, a la the Veneno and Centenario. It would be our first look at the successor to the Aventador, though with different styling.

The brand reportedly showed off the glow-in-the-dark model to prospective buyers this past summer and a few attendees spilled some information that has churned the rumor mill since then. The supercar could pack 838 horsepower with the combination of the V-12 engine and electric-drive system. Specifically, 789 hp is rumored to come from the engine itself, while the electric power adds another 49 hp. Instead of bulky and heavy batteries, the supercar could feature supercapacitors.

Lamborghini Terzo Millennio concept

Lamborghini previewed a futuristic hypercar called the Terzo Millenio last year, which packed supercapacitors. The Italian brand has a partnership with MIT to develop the technology, which can discharge and recover energy at the same time. Their function and lighter weight makes them attractive for supercars, where low weight is key.

Lamborghini's head of R&D, Maurizio Reggiani, told Motor Authority in January that the Aventador's replacement will be electrified in some way, though a previous report from Automobile claimed the car will sport three electric motors alongside a V-12 engine to make a whopping 1,200 horsepower.

2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ first drive

Those who aren't in love with the idea of a hybrid supercar from Lamborghini are out of luck. The brand confirmed the Aventador SVJ will be the last car to feature a non-hybrid V-12 engine. Yet, we can't be too glum as Lamborghini has confirmed the V-12 still has a healthy lifespan left.

We'll likely see Lamborghini pull the wraps off of its glow-in-the-dark supercar at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show next March.