2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35, Naomi Osaka Nissan GT-R, McLaren P1 GTR: Today's Car News

Mercedes-Benz will unveil a redesigned CLA at next month's 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, and today we have fresh spy shots of a prototype for one of the AMG versions. The prototype is for the tamer CLA35 but a hardcore CLA45 is also coming.

Nissan signed up tennis star Naomi Osaka as a brand ambassador following her September defeat of Serena Williams in the U.S. Open. To celebrate the partnership, Nissan has rolled out a GT-R with special touches personally chosen by Osaka.

McLaren has rolled out a P1 GTR sporting a livery honoring late Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna. The livery is the same found on the McLaren F1 racer Senna secured his first championship with back in 1988.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35 spy shots and video

Nissan celebrates tennis star Naomi Osaka with special GT-R

McLaren P1 GTR commemorates Senna's first championship

Hyundai introduces fingerprint scanner to unlock cars in China

Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn re-arrested on fresh charges

Rivian R1T pickup, R1S SUV ready for future 800V upgrade—possibly in 2022

Uber self-driving car prototypes back on the road 9 months after fatal crash

874,000 Ford F-Series pickup trucks recalled over fire risk

BMW will preview its digital personal assistant at 2019 CES

A million electric cars sold in the US, led by California