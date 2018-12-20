FCA planning turbocharged inline-6 to replace Pentastar V-6?





FCA US LLC logo

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles could say so-long to the V-6 engine and usher in a new inline-6 engine instead.

On Tuesday, Allpar, a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles enthusiast website, reported on the possible straight-6 engine in development at FCA, noting that it would eventually find its way under the hoods of numerous FCA vehicles. The development would be in contrast to past reports, which mentioned major updates to the current Pentastar V-6 engine. The mill was reportedly on deck for turbocharging, direct injection, and improved variable valve timing to meet more stringent fuel economy regulations.

Instead, FCA has allegedly turned to the inline-6 configuration due to packaging and size benefits. Engineers are rumored to target a length no more than 3 inches longer than the automaker's current 2.4-liter inline-4 engine. As for power, the engine will reportedly displace less than 3.0 liters so it wouldn't face additional taxes in global markets, but power is rumored to rival the 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 engine thanks to turbocharging. The turbos will likely be single twin-scroll units for FCA's bread-and-butter brands, while twin turbos could grace Alfa Romeo and Maserati products, according to the report.

Eventually, the engine, which Allpar says may have the internal codename "Tornado," would find its way to Ram pickups and the Dodge Charger and Challenger. However, the engine is rumored to make a debut with the new Jeep Wagoneer. If not there, the next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee is on deck for the inline-6 engine, too, according to the report.

Aside from packaging benefits, inline-6 engines are inherently smooth in operation.

It's unclear if the rumored inline-6 engine will share an architecture with the automaker's current inline-4 engine, but it certainly could help save costs. Allpar previously reported that two reliable sources said the company may not have to change some production equipment if it shares blueprints.

If an inline-6 does come to fruition, we likely won't see it until after 2020 when the Wagoneer is scheduled to debut.