2018 Tesla Model 3, 2020 VW ID Neo, 2020 GMC Sierra HD: Car News Headlines

2020 GMC Sierra 2500/3500HD spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Tesla's Model 3 is one of the most talked about cars on the Internet, but if you want to know what it's really like to drive, we have a first drive review up. The good news is that this is a car that will appeal to both enthusiasts and those simply looking for an efficient mode of transport.

Volkswagen's first volume electric car has been spotted. The car is a small hatch previewed in 2016 by the ID Neo concept, and VW will put it into production late next year. Prototypes currently testing in South Africa suggest the production version will closely resemble the concept.

General Motors is in the process of redesigning its full-size trucks and SUVs. The latest member to be spotted is the redesigned GMC Sierra Heavy Duty, which we expect to be revealed early in 2019. It will go on sale later that year alongside a redesigned Chevrolet Silverado HD.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

