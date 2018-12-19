Dyno run shows Hennessey's V-8-powered F-150 Raptor makes 557 horsepower





The second-generation Ford F-150 Raptor ditched its 6.2-liter V-8 for a twin-turbo V-6. While that's fine and dandy, it certainly doesn't provide the same soundtrack.

Enter Hennessey Performance Engineering, which has installed a 5.0-liter supercharged Coyote V-8 engine to appease those who can't swallow a V-6-powered F-150 Raptor. New video from the company shows the V-8-swapped 2018 F-150 Raptor on the dyno where it makes 557 horsepower and 449 pound-feet of torque at the wheels. The V-8 and supercharger help the off-road performance pickup best the standard Raptor by a 258 hp in total as it makes 758 hp, according to HPE. Plus, the twin-turbo V-6 can't touch the sounds the 5.0-liter V-8 produces.

HPE marries the V-8 engine to the Raptor's 10-speed automatic and also performs the necessary component and electrical swaps (wiring harness, computers, etc.) so the V-8 runs in tip-top shape. The 2.9-liter supercharger is installed and dialed in to run 7.0 psi of boost, and thus a VelociRaptor V-8 is born.

The more powerful engine also helps the truck sprint to 60 mph about a second quicker than the stock 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 engine. Hennessey claims a time of just 4.1 seconds.

To round out the package, HPE installs unique front and rear fascias, upgraded suspension parts, 20-inch Hennessey alloy wheels, and 37-inch BFGoodrich KM03 tires.

The company plans to build 100 examples for the 2019 model year and each will run customers $147,950. The price includes a donor F-150 Raptor for the V-8 conversion and a three-year/36,000-mile warranty.

While we've found the twin-turbo V-6 to be a thoughtful dance partner in the current Raptor, there's simply no denying the V-8 turns the formidable off-roader into something burlier. The only question is if it is worth the extra cost.

Check it out in the video above.