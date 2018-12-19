2019 Lamborghini Urus, 2019 Porsche 718 T, 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh



2019 Lamborghini Urus, Palm Springs media drive, December, 2018

Lamborghini's Urus SUV has an aggressive design that ensures it’s instantly recognizable as a Lambo, but does it also have the performance to back up those looks? We took one for a spin to find out and naturally we drove it on the track. Find out what it's like in the links below.

Porsche has just unveiled a 718 Boxster and Cayman T. The T in the name stands for "Touring" and dates back to the 1968 Porsche 911 T. It also represents a more purist take on the driving experience and focuses on driving pleasure, as opposed to raw power and speed.

Mercedes-Benz is working on a new generation of its CLA compact sedan and we've just spotted a prototype for the CLA45 from Mercedes-AMG. We hear the car will come with an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and over 400 horsepower.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Lamborghini Urus first drive review: All-around superstar

Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman T bring pure driving thrills

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 spy shots

2020 Hyundai Palisade first drive review: Enter Sandman

Veteran GM engineer John Heinricy will lead Hennessey Venom F5 development

GM battery facility discharge suggests no immediate successor for Chevy Volt

Morgan builds its final V-8 cars, teases what comes next

Schoolchildren write letters to GM CEO, plead to reconsider Ohio plant's future

China's Qiantu will build its 400-horsepower electric sports car in America

Former Porsche CEO backs company with TDI-like emissions claim