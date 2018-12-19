Buy your own oval dirt track for $799,000





Dirt race track for sale in Florida

The most fun you can have driving is on a closed courses and off of public roads. So, why not treat yourself to your own racetrack?

North Florida Speedway, a 3/8-mile dirt racetrack,is currently for sale in Lake City, Florida. Alright, so it won't be suitable for the world's finest supercars, but it's still good for plenty of fun. The Drive reported the track is on the market on Tuesday and it comes with plenty of improvements and ongoing renovations.

The track opened in 1963 and today features two motor graders, concession stands, and a new steel building. The for sale listing says $400,000 worth of equipment comes with the purchase, and there will soon even be an apartment on-site for the new owner to use.

The photos provided show the track is hardly run down. In fact, it looks very well maintained and turn-key for a new owner to step in and conduct business. According to the ad, the track routinely attracts 6,200 spectators to fuel profits of around $200,000 per year.

Dirt track racing provides a lot of action, and the racing is very competitive. It takes talented drivers to adapt to changing course conditions as dirt settles, grooves, or turns into stickier mud.

All of it can be had for $799,000 and we hope it finds a deserving new owner. The family-run track has been around for decades, and we're sure there's more racing to be done.