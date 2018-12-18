2019 GMC Sierra AT4 adds horsepower with Off-Road Performance Package





2019 GMC Sierra AT4 with off-road performance package

The 2019 GMC Sierra AT4 is available with more power thanks to a new Off-Road Performance Package announced on Monday. Specifically, takers get 435 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque, which reflects increases of 15 hp and 9 lb-ft over the standard Sierra AT4. The package is only available for the 6.2-liter V-8.

The power increases come by way of a cat-back exhaust and new performance air intake. The Off-Road Performance Pack also adds 18-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires.

All of this equipment was already available separately, but now it comes together in one package. The price of $4,940 is the same as what buyers would pay if they checked all the boxes. The 6.2-liter V-8 runs $2,495, the exhaust and intake $2,150, and the tires $295. That makes the real news GMC revealing the hp and torque bump from the exhaust and intake.



Aside from the few extra goodies, that's all there is to the Off-Road Performance Package. The package builds upon the Sierra AT4's off-road gear, which includes a factory 2-inch lift, standard four-wheel drive with a 2-speed transfer case and a locking differential, skid plates, off-road-tuned Rancho monotube shock absorbers, hill descent control, GMC's Traction Select system for various types of terrain, 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, aluminum interior trim, and two-tone leather upholstery. The AT4 also packs in GMC's new MultiPro tailgate as standard equipment and red vertical recovery hooks.

2019 GMC Sierra

AT4 models are distinguished from other Sierras with body-color grille elements, door handles, and front bumper. Black chrome is also in place around the fog light bezels, fender surrounds, and grille insert. Available options include a head-up display, a rear-camera mirror, and a carbon-fiber pickup box. A suite of active safety features can also be thrown in at an extra cost.

The regular GMC Sierra AT4 checks in at about $53,000, but the $4,940 package That makes the Sierra AT4 a nearly $60,000 truck really quickly, and shoppers will find the Ford F-150 Raptor provides far greater performance and capability for under the AT4's starting price.

Yet, loyalists should fall in love with the added capability and can order the package for the trucks now.