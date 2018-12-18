2019 Ford Ranger, Gymkhana 10, digital valves: Car News Headlines

Follow Joel



2019 Ford Ranger

The 2019 Ford Ranger is finally ready to get to work, and we drove it. While the bar in the mid-size pickup truck segment isn't very high, the 2019 Ranger is the best choice for the way most drivers use their trucks. Its turbocharged powertrain and active safety technology cement its credentials.

Ken Block and the Hoonigan team unleashed Gynkhana 10 onto the Internet. The latest installment in the tire-shredding series includes five different cars, five locations, and dozens of crazy stunts.

A British outfit named Camcon Automotive is looking to increase engine efficiency with digitally controlled valves. The technology uses valves that aren't connected to a crankshaft, so they can operate independently. Each valve has its own small camshaft that is controlled by an electric motor.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Ford Ranger first drive: The mid-size pickup truck pace-setter

Watch Gymkhana 10: Five cars, five locations, no tire is safe

Fully digital valves could change the future of the combustion engine

Restyled 2019 Nissan Murano price rises to $32,315

Born from jets: Saab once built a car with a joystick

EVgo launches first public 350-kw fast charger

New tech allows Hyundai owners to unlock and start cars with a fingerprint

Lyft patents pedestrian notification system for self-driving cars

What's the difference between street and rally car driveshafts and CV joints?

Independent group aims to be for emissions what NCAP or IIHS is for crash safety