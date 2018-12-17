GM trademarks "Enspire" name, likely for new Buick crossover





Buick Enspire electric SUV concept

General Motors has once again filed to trademark the "Enspire" name, which points to the possibility we'll soon see a new Buick crossover by that name.

According to a GM Authority report on Sunday, the automaker received approval for the trademark on Dec. 11. It's the second time GM has filed to trademark the name after it first showed up in 2015. Buick also showed the Enspire concept vehicle in China this past April, which likely foreshadowed a production crossover.

Per the report, such a crossover currently has an internal codename of E2UB. The GM lingo translates to a utility vehicle riding on the E2 platform for the Buick brand. Other GM vehicles that ride on the E2 platform include the Chevrolet Malibu, Buick Regal, and international sedans such as the Opel Insignia and Holden Commodore. The 2019 Cadillac XT4 also rides on the E2 platform, and it provides our best look at the production version of the Buick Enspire's dimensions and packaging.

If the Enspire does ride on the E2 platform, we can expect compact proportions and a front-wheel-drive layout with optional all-wheel drive. However, powertrains are a wildcard. The XT4 features a Cadillac-exclusive 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine. The architecture will fit inline-4 and V-6 engines, but it's highly unlikely we'll see a V-6 under the hood. It's worth noting the Enspire concept was a battery-electric vehicle. GM, without naming the test procedure, said the concept would travel 370 miles on a single charge with "eMotion electric propulsion technology."



Battery type, electric motors, or charging systems were not divulged with the concept's reveal. Of course, as a concept vehicle,l the powertain could have also been conceptual.

It's unclear how Buick would handle the current Envision and Enspire on sale side-by-side. Both would likely boast similar dimensions, though the Enspire would feature a far more modern interior and Buick's latest design motifs. However, the Envision is built in China and with the recent uncertainty over tariffs, and Enspire could replace the Envision. We'll likely hear more about a future Buick Enspire next year.