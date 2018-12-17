Watch Gymkhana 10: Five cars, five locations, no tire is safe





Gymkhana is back and better than ever. On Monday, the Hoonigan crew released the tenth installment in the long-running viral video franchise, and it packs no less than five cities, five cars, and all the action we can take in a matter of minutes.

In typical Ken Block fashion, the hot-shoe rally driver steps behind the wheel of a Ford Escort Cosworth RS, the well-loved Hoonicorn Mustang, a European-spec Fiesta, and Block's latest ride, the Hoonitruck F-150. Each of the cars get their fair amount of screen time with Block pulling off precision driving and wild stunts that make them look effortless.

And the tenth installment takes viewers across the globe, too. We're dropped into Los Angeles, California; Detroit, Michigan; Guanajuato, Mexico; Shamrock, Texas; and Luleå, Sweden for a symphony of off-the-wall stunts between the five star cars this time around.

In preparation for the big release, Block and his Hoonigan crew released "The Gymkhana Files" as an Amazon Prime exclusive series. The episodes detail how Gymkhana 10 came to life and shows both the highs and lows of Block during the process. While viewers only see the final production, "The Gymkhana Files" places a human element in the series and shows the difficult tasks and hard work Block and the entire crew put into creating the short but eventful clips. At one point, Block even alludes the whole process isn't worth it after being beaten down during production and the racing season.

And Gymkhana 10 had big shoes to fill after the team agreed Gymkhana 5 set the bar years ago. The fifth installment in the series was the first time a city shut down public roads for Block and the crew to perform wild stunts. San Francisco even closed down the Bay Bridge. We know officials in Detroit also closed down public roads for Gymkhana 10.

Have a look at the film right up above. And may we say, Block's still got it.