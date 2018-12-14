2020 Toyota Supra, 2020 Ford Explorer, 2019 Audi e-tron: The Week In Reverse





2020 Ford Explorer spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The 2020 Toyota Supra leaked ahead of its debut next month; spy shots showed the 2020 Ford Explorer with skimpier camouflage; we took the 2019 Audi e-tron electric crossover SUV for a spin. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

We caught our first completely undisguised look at the 2020 Toyota Supra. The highly anticipated sports car was snapped in a vehicle carrier with no camouflage, with a photo revealing the car's front fascia in full. We'll see the car finally debut at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit next month.

New spy photos and video showed the 2020 Ford Explorer testing with even less camouflage. The mid-size crossover SUV wears a new face and updated rear end, but the bigger story is the vehicle's new platform, which it shares with the Lincoln Aviator luxury SUV.

We headed to Abu Dhabi to sample the 2019 Audi e-tron electric crossover In our first drive, we found the electric vehicle behaved a lot like the Q7.

The 2020 Cadillac Escalade showed off for the camera in a new round of spy shots. It's the first time we've spotted the luxury SUV testing, and the shots show that engineers brought the Lincoln Navigator along as benchmark.

Finally, Aston Martin gave us our first look at the Valkyrie supercar's 1,000-horsepower V-12 engine. The company also shared the engine will need to be rebuilt every 62,000 miles for peak performance.