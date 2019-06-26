We've got new spy shots of a prototype for the next-generation Cadillac Escalade. The big SUV moves to General Motors' T1XX platform, which promises significant weight savings and improved comfort via independent rear suspension. We also expect the Cadillac-exclusive Blackwing V-8 to be on the options list.

Audi's Q7 has been updated and there's both a new face and a new dash. A plug-in hybrid powertrain has also been confirmed for the mid-size SUV.

Dodge's updates for the Charger for 2019 were relatively light but 2020 could see the car receive a wide-body option. A teaser video from Dodge suggests that the wide-body Charger is coming soon.

