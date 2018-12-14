2020 Cadillac Escalade, 2019 Audi e-tron, Infiniti electric SUV: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Cadillac Escalade spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We've got the first spy shots of a prototype for the next-generation Cadillac Escalade. The big SUV moves to General Motors' T1XX platform which promises significant weight savings and improved comfort via independent rear suspension. We also expect the Cadillac-exclusive Blackwing V-8 to be on the options list.

Audi's e-tron electric SUV will be among the first production cars to feature cameras instead of traditional side mirrors, though the tech isn't allowed in the United States just yet. We've tested the system and found there are still some teething problems with it.

Infiniti is working on an electric SUV of its own and at next month's 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit we'll get a preview in the form of a concept. The production version is expected in 2021.

