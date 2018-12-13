2020 Porsche 911 Cabrio, 2020 Cadillac XT6, mid-engined Dodge Viper: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Porsche has just unveiled its redesigned 2020 911, and soon the car's convertible body style will make its debut. The latest prototypes for the redesigned 911 Cabriolet are almost completely devoid of camouflage gear, which means the debut can't be far.

Also making its debut soon is Cadillac's long-awaited 3-row crossover. The vehicle, which will go by the name XT6, is confirmed for a debut at next month's 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. It's the second of five new or redesigned vehicles Cadillac will launch through the end of 2020.

During the early days of development for the third-generation Dodge Viper, a small skunkworks team built a business case for a switch to a mid-engine layout. The team even built a pair of mockups using parts from the second-gen model, though ultimately they were knocked back.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

