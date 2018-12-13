Bosch bringing self-driving car concept to 2019 CES

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Bosch in 2019 will start trials of an on-demand self-driving car service with partner Daimler. The service will run between downtown and west San José, California, along the busy San Carlos/Stevens Creek corridor, and initially only select users will participate in the trials.

However, Bosch aims to have a self-driving system at Level 4 and even Level 5 capability ready for production by the beginning of the next decade. A Level 4 system can handle all driving situations within certain limits whereas a Level 5 system can handle all situations expected of a human driver.

A new concept the supplier giant will present next month at the 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas highlights what the company could offer once self-driving technology is ready for prime time. The concept, an electric shuttle, not only offers fully self-driving capability but also a range of integrated services.

The concept is meant to convey how Bosch can provide the necessary hardware, software, and new digital services for self-driving cars. Examples of the services include the ability to book vehicles, pay for a ride, or share a self-driving car with other riders.

Bosch self-driving shuttle concept

Inside, the shuttle has seating for four, as well as Wi-Fi and an advanced camera monitoring system. This system can detect if something has been left behind and alert the rider as they exit the vehicle. The system can also detect whether a passenger has left chewing gum on a seat or spilt a drink and alert a maintenance crew to clean up the vehicle before it makes its next trip.

Over-the-air updates and predictive diagnostics also ensure the shuttle is in top shape. For example, map data can always be up to date, and thanks to sensors installed in the vehicle, predictive diagnostics can monitor the condition of key components and notify a maintenance crew before a fault actually occurs. This prevents the shuttle from suddenly breaking down.

And finally, the shuttle has the ability to communicate smoothly both among other cars and with its environment. To this end, Bosch has developed a universal connectivity unit for all Wi-Fi-based and wireless-based transmission technologies used in vehicle-to-object (V2X) communication. This enables vehicles to communicate with each other and with traffic infrastructure, regardless of the country or manufacturer.

The 2019 CES runs from January 8-11. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.