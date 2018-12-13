Audi will tease future of in-car entertainment at 2019 CES

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Audi e-tron GT Concept, 2018 LA Auto Show

Audi will roll out a sedan concept previewing the automaker's future in-car entertainment technologies at next month's 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The highlight will be a new type of entertainment system capable of simulating a movie theater experience, the automaker said Wednesday.

Such a system could keep a driver occupied in a fully self-driving car. Audi said that it wants to make the journey itself a pleasurable experience, rather than just a mundane task of going from point A to B.

But even without self-driving cars being available, Audi's new entertainment system, called the Audi Immersive In-Car Entertainment, will provide benefits. The automaker said the system will allow occupants to enjoy streaming of movies and other content, albeit with the car stationary. Think of it as your own private drive-in theater.

Audi has been showing up to CES since as early as 2011. The show has significantly grown in importance for automakers in the past decade due to the ever-increasing convergence of the tech and automotive arenas, in areas as diverse as in-car entertainment, connectivity, and more recently self-driving systems.

The 2019 CES runs from January 8-11.