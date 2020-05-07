After receiving comprehensive updates for 2020, Audi's A4 and A5 enter the 2021 model year with only subtle tweaks.

Key among them is a 13-horsepower bump in power for models equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, courtesy of a new mild-hybrid system.

In the case of the 2021 A4, it means the base A4 40 now has 201 horsepower and the slightly spiffier A4 45 now has 261 hp. Audi has also made all-wheel drive standard on the A4 40, meaning there is no longer any A4 model with front-wheel drive.

For the 2021 A5, there's a new base A5 40 with 201 hp and AWD. The A5 45, which was previously the base model in the A5 range, now has 261 hp. Audi notes that the new A5 40 model is only available with the A5's Sportback liftback sedan body style.

2021 Audi A5 Sportback

Audi has also increased the number of standard features on the A4 and A5. These include Apple CarPlay, lane departure warning, and the integrated toll module.

Upgrading to the Premium Plus grade now also includes adaptive cruise control with active lane assist, a surround-view camera, and a hands-on detection system for the steering wheel, while opting for the Prestige grade now also includes heated rear seats.

The Convenience package has been expanded to include a heated steering wheel and park assist with front and rear parking sensors, and on various models there is a new Black Optic package.

The 2021 Audi A4 and A5 are available to order and are priced to start from $40,095 and $42,795, respectively. Both figures include destination.