First details emerge on Porsche's hybrid plans for the 911

Details on Porsche's first 911 road car with hybrid technology have reached the Internet.

Autocar reported Tuesday that Porsche will put performance ahead of efficiency with the hybrid system destined for the recently revealed 992-generation 911.

Retiring chief 911 engineer, August Achleitner, told the publication that the 992-generation 911 is future proofed as it can be developed to run on electric power alone for short distances. He previously ruled out a standard plug-in hybrid powertrain, however, and noted that the 911's hybrid system will be more like the one in the 919 Hybrid Le Mans race car.

August Achleitner, retiring Porsche 911 chief engineer

We can then expect an exhaust energy recovery system and a battery pack to power the front axle. Indeed, the report confirms that early prototypes of the 911 hybrid feature a battery pack mounted at the front of the car.

While the battery stuffs more weight inside the sports car, its front mounting gives the prototype a far superior weight distribution compared to the standard rear-engine 911 Carrera. The battery pack has also helped lower the car's center of gravity, according to Achleitner.

With the addition of a battery pack, Porsche engineers have also allegedly installed a smaller fuel tank to accommodate the low-lying battery pack.

Other changes include a new gearset to make room for a small electric motor in the car's rear compartment, and the latest ZF-sourced dual-clutch transmission can handle over 500 pound-feet of torque to ensure the electric motor's instant torque won't compromise any moving parts.

Engineers also worked to tweak the all-wheel-drive system to allow 50 percent of drive to route to the front wheels, and implemented a brake booster system similar to the 918 Spyder for increased regenerative braking properties.

It remains unclear what form a 911 hybrid will take, though. Internally, Porsche is reportedly battling over a range-topping hybrid model to sit alongside the 911 Turbo, or a mid-range 911 hybrid to sit alongside the Carerra models. Regardless, we won't see a 911 hybrid come to fruition for at least another four years.