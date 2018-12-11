2019 Porsche Macan, 2020 Audi RS 7, Pininfarina Battista: Car News Headlines

2020 Audi RS 7 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Porsche's Macan has been updated for 2019 and we've just driven the latest model, in Macan S guise. This particular model features a new engine delivering 348 horsepower, or 8 more than before. What's it like? Crossovers have no business being this fast.

Audi has a redesigned A7 Sportback on its hands but the version we're most interested in, the RS 7, is yet to make its debut. A prototype has been spotted and reveals the aggressive look the high-performance liftback will convey.

Pininfarina is working on an electric hypercar with performance that will put even a Bugatti Chiron to shame. The company has confirmed the car, which makes its debut at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show next March, will be called the Battista, the first name of Pininfarina's founder.

2019 Porsche Macan first drive review: Honed and toned

2020 Audi RS 7 spy shots and video

Pininfarina Battista is new name of electric Bugatti Chiron rival

Meet the woman who drove a Hyundai Elantra 1M miles

Germany's Bitter plans Corvette-based shooting brake

Tesla owners will commute "with no driver input" soon, Musk says

New VW Jetta GLI reportedly set for 2019 Chicago Auto Show

2019 Chrysler Pacifica review

Bugatti Veyron turbochargers cost over $42,000 to replace

Electric cars cheaper than gas ones by 2020, says Chinese battery supplier

