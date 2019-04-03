Volkswagen on Tuesday confirmed that the fifth member of its planned ID family of electric cars will be a large SUV, a preview of which will come in the form of the ID Roomzz concept at this month's Auto Shanghai 2019.

The SUV is due in 2021, with China confirmed as the first market. Given America's penchant for SUVs, it's likely a local launch will eventually happen.

Volkswagen 8-car MEB electric-car lineup

Teaser sketches of the ID Roomzz concept hint at a large, muscular proportion. VW said we can look forward to a new type of seating configuration with a high level of adjustability. The ID Roomzz is expected to feature three rows of seats to help differentiate it from the smaller ID Crozz concept, whose production version will start rolling out of VW's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 2020.

The ID Roomzz sits on a stretched version of the Volkswagen Group's flexible MEB platform, the automaker's mainstream EV architecture. The longest application so far has been the ID Buzz Cargo concept, which stretched 198.7 inches in length.

VW MEB platform

As for the powertrain, expect one electric motor to power the front wheels and a second to power the rear axle to provide all-wheel drive. Power ratings should hover around 369 horsepower. The ID Buzz Cargo and its stretched platform meant VW could also fit a large 111-kilowatt-hour battery for a 340-mile range, and a similar setup might be used in the ID Roomzz.

VW has now confirmed five production models as part of its ID family, the first of which will be a Golf-sized hatch due for a reveal at September's 2019 Frankfurt International Motor Show. It was previewed in 2016 by the ID Neo concept.

2020 Volkswagen ID Neo spy shots

A small SUV based on the ID Crozz concept will follow in 2020 and then the production version of this ID Roomzz will arrive in 2021. Around 2022, VW will launch a spiritual successor to the Microbus in the form of a production version of its ID Buzz concept (the ID Buzz Cargo concept previews a planned commercial version). Also due around 2022 will be a sedan previewed by the ID Vizzion concept.

The Shanghai auto show starts April 16. For more coverage, visit out dedicated hub.