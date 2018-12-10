Fifth VW ID electric car to be upmarket SUV; beach buggy might return, too





Volkswagen ID Crozz concept

VW has insisted its move to electric cars will help bring back some of the most iconic names from the automaker, and may even spell the end of front-wheel-drive cars. Now, we know Volkswagen has plans for a fifth electric car as part of its ID model lineup, and the beach buggy could even make a return.

Autocar reported the latest details Monday and claimed the German brand will introduce the ID Lounge, a seven-seat electric SUV. This fifth electric car in the ID range is reportedly a luxury, electric SUV and will target the Tesla Model X. The ID Lounge is reportedly under development as a range-topping model for the ID portfolio and similar in size to the third-generation Volkswagen Touareg.

Left to right: Volkswagen ID, ID Buzz and ID Crozz concepts

The ID Lounge likely will sit on the longest version of the flexible MEB platform, VW's dedicated electric-car architecture. The ID Buzz Cargo sits on the stretched version of MEB, and the ID Lounge should share the cargo bus' powertrain, too. Expect one electric motor to power the front wheels and a second to power the rear axle to provide all-wheel drive. Power ratings should hover around 369 horsepower. The ID Buzz Cargo and its larger platform meant Volkswagen could fit a larger battery for a 340-mile range, which may also preview some of the luxury SUV's specs.

In addition to the luxury SUV, VW may be considering a revival of the classic beach buggy model. The new model under development reportedly takes plenty of cues from original Beetle-based model with a rear engine, open top, and low body. VW confirmed in March that a new beach buggy could happen as it confirmed the Beetle would die off. However, Autocar reported the new beach buggy is meant to complement other retro-inspired electric Volkswagen models such as the ID Buzz, and a secret hatchback model that allegedly recalls the original Beetle.

Volkswagen ID Buzz Cargo concept

Thus far, we know VW plans for an ID hatchback, ID Crozz crossover, ID Buzz microbus, and ID Vizzion large sedan model.

If the intel is correct, we'll see the ID Lounge make its debut at the Shanghai Motor Show next April and the new electric beach buggy revealed at the Geneva Motor Show next March.