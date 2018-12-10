Camaro chief engineer reassigned to work on electric cars

Dec 10, 2018

Al Oppenheiser

Al Oppenheiser

The man behind the modern Chevrolet Camaro has a new job at General Motors.

Al Oppenheiser, lead Camaro engineer for the fifth- and sixth-generation cars, will now lead GM's newly created electric-vehicle group, Car and Driver reported Friday. GM spokesman Michael Albano told the publication that the automaker wants to move some of its best talent to electric cars as it focuses on zero-emission vehicles.

"We have launched the final variant of this generation of Camaro, so the time is right" for Oppenheiser to shift his focus to electric cars, Albano told the magazine. (The announcement seems to preclude a Z/28 version of the sixth-generation Camaro, too.)

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

In his new role, Oppenheiser will work on a variety of new electric vehicles, not on a specific model. The automaker didn't rule out the possibility of an electrified performance vehicle as part of the former Camaro chief's oversight. The automaker recognized his past achievements on the Camaro and his potential talent for EVs.

Despite the Camaro's performance successes, Oppenheiser admitted that the Mustang has been eating the Camaro's lunch in a September interview. He said greater focus on entry-level models is meant to help recoup some of the nameplate's losses, including a new Camaro Turbo 1LE.

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

Succeeding Oppenheiser's tenure will be Mark Dickens, current executive director of Performance Variants, Parts, Accessories, and Motorsports Engineering. It's unclear how far along work might be on a seventh-generation Camaro, but the next iteration of the pony car should have Dickens' fingerprints all over it.

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

BMW's 3-Series Sports Wagon dead in the US BMW's 3-Series Sports Wagon dead in the US
2021 Audi A4 Avant spy shots 2021 Audi A4 Avant spy shots
2019 Porsche Macan first drive review: Honed and toned 2019 Porsche Macan first drive review: Honed and toned
2020 Volkswagen Passat prototype first drive review: Playing it safe 2020 Volkswagen Passat prototype first drive review: Playing it safe
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.