McLaren 720S Spider, 2020 VW Passat, 2019 Audi e-tron: Today's Car News

McLaren 720S Spider

McLaren's just revealed the open-top Spider version of its 720S. The changes made to the giant-killing supercar are significant, as the Spider boasts a unique version of McLaren's Monocage carbon fiber tub, as well as flying buttresses made from glass.

Volkswagen's set to introduce a redesigned Passat for 2020 and we've just driven a prototype. Find out about all the changes in our first drive review.

Audi's e-tron is almost ready for its showroom debut and we've had a chance to get behind the wheel of one. We found the e-tron to be a promising entry to the electric car arena, especially when you factor in the very reasonable $75,795 starting price.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

